Pat Cummins, Taijul Islam, And Glenn Phillips Nominated for ICC Player Of The Month Award For December

Pat Cummins, Taijul Islam, and Glenn Phillips. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Player of the Month for December 2023. Pat Cummins, Taijul Islam, and Glenn Phillips are the nominations for the month of December, given their match-winning performances for their respective sides across facets.

Cummins bowled a game-changing spell at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) while defending a stiff 317 on day 5 of the Boxing Day Test. With Pakistan cruising at 110-2, the right-arm speedster brought himself to remove the set Shan Masood. The 30-year-old provided another breakthrough in the game, dismissing Mohammad Rizwan when the tourists were 219-5 and finished off the match in the next few overs.

Pat Cummins changes the field and gets the wicket of M.Rizwan.



Surely,Pat Cummins is a genius bowler as well as genius captain 🫡🫡#PakvAus #AUSvPAK #Patcummins#Rizwan pic.twitter.com/qVQga6yyAH — Yasir Wazir (@yasir_cricky) January 3, 2024

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam starred in a historic Test win over New Zealand in Sylhet as his 10-wicket haul, including 6 in the 4th innings, helped the hosts to a massive 150-run victory.

Glenn Phillips' all-round performance helps New Zealand bounce back and level the series:

As one of the cleanest strikers of the ball, Glenn Phillips brought his A game across facets. Phillips took 3 wickets in Bangladesh's first innings to help New Zealand skittle the hosts for 172. He went on to top-score with 87, but the Kiwis finished with only an eight-run lead.

However, it was Phillips' 40 off 48 deliveries and his partnership with Mitchell Santner that paved the way for a four-wicket win in pursuit of 139.