BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: ICC Gives Mirpur Pitch 1 Demerit Point, Deems It 'Unsatisfactory'

Bangladesh vs New Zealand. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has punished the Mirpur track for the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand by deeming it 'unsatisfactory' under the Pitch and Outfield Monitoring process. Hence, the venue has been given a demerit point as former Australia batter and match referee David Boon submitted a report.

As many as 15 wickets fell during the 1st day of the Test, with 30 of 36 scalps tumbling to spin-bowling, making it heavily favoured in favour of the slow bowlers. New Zealand captain Tim Southee was the only seamer to take a wicket from his side across two innings, while Shoriful Islam proved to be the one from the counterpart.

Boon, who was the match referee for the fixture, issued the below statement, as quoted by the ICC:

"The outfield was very good and held up extremely well with the rain. However, it appeared that the pitch may have been under prepared, as it was not hard and was covered in grass clippings on day one. From the first session onwards, throughout the remainder of the match the bounce was inconsistent with numerous balls bursting the surface. Deliveries from spin bowlers often went over the batter's shoulder when playing forward and then occasionally stayed very low."

The demerit point stays for a five-year rolling period. However, a venue shall be debarred from staging an international fixture for the next one year if the ICC hands six or more demerit points during this time frame.

Glenn Phillips helps New Zealand win a thriller:

As far as the match result goes, the Kiwis prevailed by 4 wickets and levelled the two-Test series with two important knocks and wickets across innings. Set to win 139 in the 4th innings, the tourists had slid to 69-6 at one stage.

Phillips, who had struck 87 off 72 deliveries in the 1st innngs, made an unbeaten 40 in the 2nd. Mitchell Santner's innings of 35 from 39 deliveries was equally vital as the visitors held their nerves.