Paris Olympics 2024: How Many Medals Will India Compete For At The Event?

The Indian contingent is fully geared up for the Paris Olympics 2024, with 117 athletes set to participate in 69 events across 16 sports disciplines. This marks the second-largest contingent sent by India in the history of the Summer Games, following the 121 Indian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In the last edition of the Olympics in Tokyo, India won a record seven medals, the highest number of medals they have ever won in a single edition of the Summer Games. This was the second time India managed to win more than five medals at the Olympics, having previously won six medals at the 2016 Rio Summer Games.

The main event of the Paris Olympics 2024 is set to begin from July 27 and will go on till August 11. The Indian athletes who have been qualified for the biggest event of their career will look to make their mark and aim to bring home Olympic medals.

How many medals are in store for India at Paris Olympics?

Since India is set to participate in 69 sporting events, a total of 95 medals are in store for the Indian contingent. Among the Indian contingent, the athletics team has the highest number of participants, with 29 track and field players, followed by shooting with 21 athletes.

India has sent the highest shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics, bettering their previous record of 16 shooters at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Interestingly, out of 117 Indian athletes, 72 will be making their Summer Games debut at the Paris Olympics, which is almost 61% of the total team, highlighting a new wave of talent in the biggest quadrennial multi-sport event.

As many as 70 male and 47 female athletes will be participating in the Paris Olympics 2024 and vie for the glory on the world's biggest stages, demonstrating their talents in their respective sports and competing for the coveted Olympic medals in a variety of the sporting events.

India pin hopes on top athletes to win medals

India will be pining hopes on the top athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Channu, Lovlina Borgohain, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and others to win medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

India men and women's hockey teams are among the medal hopefuls at the biggest quadrennial multi-sport event in France's capital. India's men's hockey team ended the 41-year Olympic medal drought by winning a bronze medal in Tokyo.

Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, will be aiming to defend his title, while PV Sindhu will look to add a gold medal to her Olympic medal tally after winning Silver and Bronze in 2016 and 2021. 'Brothers of destruction' of Indian badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are among the strong favourites to win a medal for India at the Paris Olympics.

Manu Bhaker will look to remove the stains of her forgettable Tokyo Olympics by delivering a strong performance in Paris. In boxing, Antim Pangal, Nikihat Zareen, Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain are the medal hopefuls for India at Olympics 2024.

Veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and India's table tennis legend Sharath Kamal will too end their Olympic career on high with a medal. Manika Batra too will be on focus as she aims for glory in Paris.