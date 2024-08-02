Paris Olympics 2024: Hollywood Star Tom Cruise To Perform Stunt & Pass Torch To LA Games 2028 At Closing Ceremony - Reports

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise will reportedly perform a stunt at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on August 11, Sunday. The ongoing edition of the Summer Games began with grand opening ceremony, with 10,714 athletes from 205 nations and the IOC Refugee team sailing down the Seine River on a boat in the Parade of Nations.

The parade began at Austerlitz Bridge and concluded at Trocadero, set at the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Several popular artists, including Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, performed at the event.

The closing ceremony is expected to be grand and extravagant as the Paris Olympics will officially conclude the 33rd edition of the Summer Games and hand over the International Olympic Committee (IOC) flag to Los Angeles, which will host the 34th edition of the Olympics.

It has been reported that Tom Cruise is likely to make major appearance at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The Mission Impossible star is expected to perform a stunt and pass the Olympic torch to a member of Los Angeles Summer Games 2028.

According to Deadline, Tom Cruise will 'literally' going to drop in when the Olympic flag is passed on to the host city of the 2028 Olympics.

Apart from reports of Tom Cruise making an appearance at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will also be present to receive the IOC flag from the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo at the ceremony.

The Los Angeles Summer Games will take place from July 14 to 30, 2028. This will be the first time the Summer Games return to Los Angeles since 1984. Morever, the USA will host the biggest multi-sport quadrennial event for the fifth time after 1904, 1932, 1984 and 1996.