Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch Closing Ceremony In India?

Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The two-week sporting action of the Paris 2024 Olympics extravaganza will come to a close on August 11th, Sunday as the organisers prepare for the same. Like every edition, a closing ceremony will take place in Paris and fans in India are inevitably curious as to when and where they can watch the same unfold.

Unlike the opening ceremony, which took place on the backdrop of River Seine, the closing one will be a more traditional affair as it will be held inside the picturesque Stade de France. About 80000 spectators are expected to mark their presence in the French capital. For India's, shooter Manu Bhaker and Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will serve as the flag bearers for the closing ceremony.

Bhaker had created history by winning two bronze in the same edition, doing so in the women's 10m Air Pistol event and the mixed team 10m Air Pistol event alongside Sarabjot Singh. Meanwhile, Sreejesh finished his storied 18-year-career by playing an integral role in Indian men's hockey team clinching bronze. The veteran goalkeeper's efforts were especially notable when a 10-man India defeated The Great Britain in the quarter-finals.

𝗨𝘀 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗻𝗼𝘄 🥳



👉 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 @sportwalkmedia 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰!



📸 Audio & Pics belong to the respective owners • #NeerajChopra #Paris2024 #ParisOlympics… pic.twitter.com/crMNFZP3VH — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 8, 2024

However, India winning only 6 medals in the competition leaves a lot to be desired.

When and where to watch Paris 2024 Olympics' closing ceremony in India?

The closing ceremony will take place at Stade de France in Paris. It will start at 12:30 am in India (August 12) and fans can watch it on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD tv channels. The live streaming will take place on the Jio Cinema app and website.