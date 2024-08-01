 Paris 2024 Olympics: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces ₹1 Crore Prize Money For Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsParis 2024 Olympics: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces ₹1 Crore Prize Money For Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale

Paris 2024 Olympics: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces ₹1 Crore Prize Money For Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale

Swapnil Kusale clinched the first ever Olympic bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking India's overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Games.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a prize of Rs 1 crore for shooter Swapnil Kusale, who won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kusale clinched the first ever Olympic bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking India's overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Games.

Shinde also tod reporters he had spoken to Kusale's father and coach and had wished the ace shooter via a video call.

"The Maharashtra government is announcing a prize of Rs 1 crore for Kusale. He will be felicitated on his arrival from the Olympics," the CM said.

It is a matter of pride that Kusale, who belongs to Maharashtra's Kolhapur, has brought laurels to the country through his achievements in the world of sports, the CM had earlier said.

Read Also
'Every Indian Is Filled With Happiness': PM Modi Hails Shooter Swapnil Kusale's Paris Olympics...
article-image

Who Is Swapnil Kusale?

Swapnil Kusale comes from an agricultural background in Pune. In 2009, Kusale's father took him to Maharashtra's Krida Prabhodini, a dedicated sports programme, where he began receiving his shooting lessons.

After a year of Intense training and trying hands at various sports, Swapnil Kusale became with shooting and decided to pursue to it as a career.

Read Also
'I Relate To MS Dhoni As I'm Also A Ticket Collector': Paris Olympics Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale...
article-image

Pune-born shooter's dedication and passion for shooting became recognized and Lakshya Sports has been sponsoring him since 2013.

Swapnil Kusale was initially coached by Deepali Deshpande and now trains under the tutelage of Tejaswini Sawant in Kolhapur. Apart from being shooter, Swapnil has been working as a ticket collector at Central Railway since 2015.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Imane Khelif? ‘Biological Male’ Algerian Boxer Sparks Gender Row After 46-Second Win In...

Who Is Imane Khelif? ‘Biological Male’ Algerian Boxer Sparks Gender Row After 46-Second Win In...

'Never Been Hit So Hard': Tearful Angela Carini Shattered After Losing To 'Biological Male' Boxer...

'Never Been Hit So Hard': Tearful Angela Carini Shattered After Losing To 'Biological Male' Boxer...

'Men Don't Belong In Women's Sports': Elon Musk, JK Rowling Slam OLY Organisers Over 'Biological...

'Men Don't Belong In Women's Sports': Elon Musk, JK Rowling Slam OLY Organisers Over 'Biological...

'He Has Got A Very Clear Mind': Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To Teaming Up With Gautam Gambhir Ahead...

'He Has Got A Very Clear Mind': Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To Teaming Up With Gautam Gambhir Ahead...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Italian Female Boxer In Tears After Losing To ‘Biologically Male’ Algerian...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Italian Female Boxer In Tears After Losing To ‘Biologically Male’ Algerian...