'I Relate To MS Dhoni As I'm Also A Ticket Collector': Paris Olympics Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale Inspired By Thala

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale revealed on Thursday that he was inspired by MS Dhoni to take up sports after watching the Indian cricket legend on the field during his childhood.

Kusale grabbed the bronze, India's first in the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions, to bring home the third medal for the nation at the ongoing Games.

The 28-year-old from Pune has been working as a ticket collector in the Central Railways since 2015 and therefore, became a massive fan of the former Indian cricket captain. He even paid tribute to Dhoni before winning the bronze in Paris.

The aura of MSD

"I admire MS Dhoni for the person that he is. My sport requires me to be as calm and patient as he is on the field. I also relate to his story as I am a ticket collector like he was," Kusale told PTI before his final event.

Swapnil Kusale is the third Indian shooter after Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh to win a medal at the ongoing edition of the Games. All three shooters have won their maiden Olympic medals here in Paris.

Kusale is the the seventh Indian shooter after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Abhinav Bindra, Vijay Kumar, Gagan Narang, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh to make it to the podiums at the Olympics.

This achievement marks a significant moment for Indian shooting, as the last time an Indian 50m rifle shooter reached the Olympic finals was in 2012 at the London Games. Back then, Joydeep Karmakar finished fourth in the 50m rifle prone event, a discipline that has since been discontinued at the Olympics.

Kusale's success not only brings pride to the nation but also inspires future generations of Indian shooters to aim for Olympic glory.