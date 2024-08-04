Paris 2024 Olympics: Carolina Marin In Tears After Retiring Due To Injury In Badminton Women's Singles SF; Video

Carolina Marin. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin, hailing from Spain, couldn't hold her tears back after an injury to the right knee forced her to withdraw from the Paris 2024 Olympics. In a video surfaced on social media, tears were overflowing from Marin's eyes as she fell on the ground to express her sadness.

The incident occurred during the 2nd semi-final bout of the women's singles event against China's He Bing Jao. The Spanish athlete jumped to play a return shot with the backhand, but the landing turned out to be an awkward one. It was the pain that caused her to cry immediately after falling down as the medical staff came to Marin's aid.

Woman single Spain vs China. Aku mmg xsuka Carolina Marin ni tau sbb perangai d, annoying & ikut suka d nk provoke org. Tp x dinafikan d main mmg best. Bila tgk d injured mcm ni aku kesianlh pulak, lg 1 step jew nk g final. Menanggis d, dahlh leading 2 game pulak tu. Kesiannyer😢 pic.twitter.com/BtM74hpWF7 — KuyenKay💫🌬️🌹☀️Ot4Ever🐰🐹🐶🦁 (@KuyenKay) August 4, 2024

Marin returned to play for two more points, both of which Bing Jao took and limped to the side of the court, crying inconsolably. Marin had notably clinched the gold during the Rio Olympics in 2016 by beating PV Sindhu in the decider and missed the 2021 edition due to knee injury. The 31-year-old could also be making her final Olympic appearance here.

He Bing Jao displays excellent spirit towards Carolina Marin:

Moved by Marin's plight, Bing Jao hugged Marin, who was forced to retire due to the dodgy knee. The Chinese clapped for the former champion along with the crowd. Bing Jao also progressed to the final, where the Chinese will face South Korea's An Se Young.

Speaking to the reporters after the game, Bing Jao claimed, as quoted by The Hindustan Times.

"She was playing perfectly well and I was very passive. I wasn't thinking about the final at all."