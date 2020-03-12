Pankaj Advani hed National 6-Red Snooker Championship, 7-3 final over Maharashtra's Ishpreet Singh

Ahmedabad: Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani clinched the National 6-Red Snooker Championship with a convincing 7-3 final over Maharashtra's Ishpreet Singh here on Wednesday.

It is the 34th national title overall for Advani.

After trailing 1-3 in the summit clash, the 23-time world champion proved why he is the best in the business. He dazzled the Gujarat crowd with sublime potting and supreme safety play.

After losing the opening frame, Advani bounced back to draw parity. Then two frames on the trot that had Advani's name on them were snatched by the young Ishpreet as he went 3-1 up against his accomplished opponent.

It was Advani's experience that changed the course of the match. He dictated the proceedings from Frame 5 onwards.