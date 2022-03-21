PAKvsAUS: Australia name former Australia skipper Daniel Vettori as spin consultant for white-ball leg

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed as Australia’s spin consultant for the white-ball leg of their tour against Pakistan.

Cricket Australia confirmed Vettori’s inclusion in the coaching set-up and the 43-year-old will serve as a spin-bowling consultant for the Aussies in Lahore, where they will play three ODIs and a T20I.

Vettori’s most recent international coaching appointment was as the spin bowling coach for Bangladesh between 2019 and 2021.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:27 PM IST