 Pak's Arshad Nadeem Wins Olympic Gold In Javelin, But Dawn Newspaper Takes Indian help To Report It
Dawn carried report of Arshad Nadeem's gold medal in Javelin Throw event of Paris Olympics 2024 with a little help from Indian side.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
(File photo) Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who clinched a javelin throw gold at Paris Olympics 2024. | ANI

Arshad Nadeem created history on Thursday (August 8) in Paris Olympics 2024 when he clinched a historic gold medal in javelin throw.

Dawn, a prominent name in Pakistani media, rightfully gave front-page space to Nadeem in its e-paper. But those among us with attention span enough to read a news report till the end, generally speaking, spotted something.

The words read 'By special arrangement with Times of India'.

Screenshot taken from Dawn's August 9, 2024 epaper edition

Screenshot taken from Dawn's August 9, 2024 epaper edition |

The Olympian not only captured the top spot but also set a new Olympic record when the javelin landed 92.97 metres away after his powerful throw. Nadeem's monstrous throw meant that India's Neeraj Chopra, a favourite to win the gold, finished second with 89.45 metres.

Nothing can take the glory away from Arshad Nadeem after his achievement. But those who cast a casual glance at reports published in Pakistani media on Friday (August 9) caught an interesting thing. A leading Pakistani media outlet had reported Nadeem's victory with a little Indian help.

'Gold Uska Hai, Wo Humare Ghar Ka Hai': Neeraj Chopra's Mother Says Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Also...
Now let's be clear. There is absolutely NOTHING wrong with two mediahouses joining forces. The Free Press Journal itself has entered into professional agreements during its news coverage in last 96 years.

But something indeed sounds curiously peculiar about a country's mediahouse taking help from another nation when a fellow countryman is creating history. Given India and Pakistan's love-hate relationship, such a thing does get a chuckle from readers.

But did Pakistani news outlet(s) not have its own correspondent on the spot to cover Arshad Nadeem's historic feat?

Was he not expected to win gold? Did it come as a shock after which the reporting frenzy started?

Indian media has been closely covering performance of its sportspersons right from the start. From jubilation after Manu Bhaker's victory to heartbreak after Vinesh Phogat's unfortunate disqualification, the correspondents have been at the ground zero.

'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
Arshad Nadeem's moment of victory should have perhaps been reported first-hand from a lens unique to his nation.

There are no enemies when Olympics are concerned ofcourse. The Olympic spirit calls for laying down of arms and joining hands in an enduring sporting camaraderie. There is absolutely nothing to stop this co-operation extending to other spheres including media.

But a discerning person may find it odd when an Olympian's glorious triumph is not witnessed first-hand by a media representative from that nation.

Congratulations Arshad Nadeem. You have won fans everywhere with your terrific victory.

