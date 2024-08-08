India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 Live: Neeraj Chopra Aims For 2nd Consecutive Gold, Men's Hockey Team Face Spain For Bronze

Day 13 Updates:

1:33 pm: Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok at 4th and 12th, respecitvely.

12:30 pm: Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok compete in Golf.

India have an excellent chance to add their medal tally when day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics gets underway on Thursday (August 8th, 2024). Track and field Neeraj Chopra has an opportunity to win his 2nd consecutive Olympic gold, while the Indian men's hockey team will lock horns against Spain in a bronze medal fixture the same day.

Neeraj sealed his place in the final of the men's javelin throw final round with aplomb, registering a season-best throw of 89.34 meters. The 26-year-old has had a meteoric rise since winning gold in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. He also won the biggest prize during the 2023 World Athletics with a throw of 88.17 meters.

The image of skipper Harmanpreet Singh being down on his knees was indeed heartbreaking as India squandered a chance of winning gold. However, even a semi-final defeat to Germany hasn't finished off India's medal hopes. A bronze medal still remains up for grabs when the Men in Blue faces Spain on Thursday. A bronze medal will be a fitting end to goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who will retire after this Olympics.