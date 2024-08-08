 India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 Live: Neeraj Chopra Aims For 2nd Consecutive Gold, Men's Hockey Team Face Spain For Bronze
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 Live: Neeraj Chopra Aims For 2nd Consecutive Gold, Men's Hockey Team Face Spain For Bronze

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 Live: Neeraj Chopra Aims For 2nd Consecutive Gold, Men's Hockey Team Face Spain For Bronze

The live coverage of day 13 of Paris 2024 Olympics.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

Day 13 Updates:

1:33 pm: Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok at 4th and 12th, respecitvely.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: Brave Cop Risks Life To Nab Criminal Wanted In 75 Cases, Dramatic Video Surfaces
Bengaluru: Brave Cop Risks Life To Nab Criminal Wanted In 75 Cases, Dramatic Video Surfaces
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla

12:30 pm: Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok compete in Golf.

India have an excellent chance to add their medal tally when day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics gets underway on Thursday (August 8th, 2024). Track and field Neeraj Chopra has an opportunity to win his 2nd consecutive Olympic gold, while the Indian men's hockey team will lock horns against Spain in a bronze medal fixture the same day.

Neeraj sealed his place in the final of the men's javelin throw final round with aplomb, registering a season-best throw of 89.34 meters. The 26-year-old has had a meteoric rise since winning gold in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. He also won the biggest prize during the 2023 World Athletics with a throw of 88.17 meters.

The image of skipper Harmanpreet Singh being down on his knees was indeed heartbreaking as India squandered a chance of winning gold. However, even a semi-final defeat to Germany hasn't finished off India's medal hopes. A bronze medal still remains up for grabs when the Men in Blue faces Spain on Thursday. A bronze medal will be a fitting end to goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who will retire after this Olympics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'May He & I Both Do Well For Our Countries': Arshad Nadeem On Facing Neeraj Chopra In India vs...

'May He & I Both Do Well For Our Countries': Arshad Nadeem On Facing Neeraj Chopra In India vs...

Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch PR Sreejesh’s Last Game As Indian Hockey Team Aim For...

Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch PR Sreejesh’s Last Game As Indian Hockey Team Aim For...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch as Neeraj Chopra Hunts Another Gold?

India At Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch as Neeraj Chopra Hunts Another Gold?

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra And Indian Men's Hockey Team Headline...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra And Indian Men's Hockey Team Headline...

What Is Court Of Arbitration Of Sport? Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS After Paris 2024 Olympics...

What Is Court Of Arbitration Of Sport? Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS After Paris 2024 Olympics...