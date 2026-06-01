Pakistani RCB Fans In UAE Celebrate Virat Kohli's Winning Runs; Video Goes Viral |

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title victory has sparked celebrations far beyond India's borders. A viral video circulating on social media has revealed that the franchise's fanbase extends deep into neighboring Pakistan, where a group of cricket enthusiasts was seen celebrating RCB's championship win with immense excitement.

The video, which has garnered significant attention online, shows several Pakistani fans based in the UAE cheering enthusiastically after RCB clinched their second IPL title. Dressed in Royal Challengers Bengaluru jerseys along with Pakistan cricket team jerseys, the supporters can be seen celebrating the historic victory as if they were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The scenes have surprised many social media users, with netizens expressing amazement at the franchise's reach beyond India. Given the political and sporting dynamics between the two countries, many users described the sight of Pakistani fans celebrating the success of an Indian Premier League team as unexpected.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has long been regarded as one of the most popular franchises in world cricket. A major reason behind that popularity is the presence of Virat Kohli, who remains one of the most recognized and admired cricketers globally. Over the years, Kohli's fan following has transcended national boundaries, earning him admirers from cricket-loving nations across the world.

The viral clip emerged shortly after RCB's title-winning celebrations dominated social media. Following the final victory over the Gujarat Titans, scenes of jubilation were witnessed across India, with fans taking to the streets in multiple cities to celebrate the franchise's long-awaited triumph.