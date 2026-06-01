Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Cry In Anushka Sharma's Arms Post RCB's Victory In IPL 2026 Final? Know Truth Behind Viral Video |

A video claiming to show Virat Kohli getting emotional and breaking into tears while holding the IPL trophy alongside Anushka Sharma after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title win is rapidly circulating across social media platforms.

The clip shows Kohli seemingly becoming overwhelmed with emotion as he stands with the trophy, while Anushka Sharma appears to comfort him with a hug. The video has led many fans to believe it captures a genuine moment from RCB's post-match celebrations in Ahmedabad. However, the viral footage is not authentic.

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A closer examination of the video reveals several inconsistencies that indicate it has been artificially generated using AI tools. Viewers have pointed out noticeable differences in the appearance of both Kohli and Anushka compared to their actual looks during the IPL 2026 final celebrations.

One of the most obvious giveaways is Anushka Sharma's attire and accessories. During the match and post-victory celebrations, Anushka was seen wearing a distinctive choker-style Tulsi mala as part of her stadium look. The accessory became a talking point among fans and was visible in multiple photographs and broadcast visuals from the event. In the viral clip, however, the necklace is missing entirely.

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The IPL trophy shown in the video also appears different from the actual trophy presented during the official ceremony. Additionally, several visual elements, facial expressions, commentary, body movements and background details appear unnatural, further suggesting the footage was created using artificial intelligence rather than being captured live.

The fact-check comes amid an outpouring of genuine emotional moments from RCB's historic victory. Following the title win, cameras captured Virat Kohli celebrating with teammates, family members and fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Several authentic clips from the night went viral, including Kohli's emotional interactions with Anushka Sharma, his warm moments with Krunal Pandya's son, and his gesture of gifting his batting pads to supporters in the stands.