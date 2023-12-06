 Pakistan Referred To As 'PAKI' In Fox News Scorecard Graphic During Tour Match, Cricket Australia Explains Why After Stir
Updated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

Controversy erupted in the warm-up match between Pakistan and Prime Minister's XI in Canberra after the TV broadcaster used the term 'PAKI' during the visiting team's innings on Day 1.

The match was being telecast live and Pakistan were referred to as PAKI on the tv graphic by the broadcasters after Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bat first at the Manuka Oval.

Meaning of 'Paki'

'Paki' is a term that originated as an abbreviation for "Pakistani." While it might be used innocuously by some, it has also been historically employed as a derogatory and offensive slur.

It is essential to be mindful of language and context, promoting respectful communication to avoid perpetuating stereotypes or causing unintentional offence.

Cricket Australia left red-faced

The incident left Cricket Australia red-faced after a local sports journalist named Daany Saeed pointed it out on social media.

"The choice to run with “PAKI” on the Fox ticker over the traditional “PAK” is…quite a choice," Saeed tweeted on X.

CA responds after controversy

CA later issued a statement saying that the "graphic was an automatic feed from the data provider" and immediately corrected after the controversy.

"The graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider which had not been used previously for a Pakistan game. This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light," the CA statement read.

Pakistan make strong start to tour

Pakistan rode on skipper Masood's unbeaten 156 to reach 324 for 6 by stumps on the opening day of the four-day match. Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and former captain Babar Azam contributed with 41 and 40, respectively while Jordan Buchkingham took 3 wickets for the Prime Minister's XI.

Pakistan will play just this one tour match before taking on Australia in a series of three Tests from December 14 to January 7. The winner of the series will clinch the Benaud-Qadir Trophy which Australia currently hold after their victory in Pakistan last year.

