Pakistan Pulls Out Of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy In India; Bangladesh Likely Replacement

India and Pakistan men's hockey team. | (Credits: X)

Karachi, October 8: Pakistan are likely to miss the upcoming Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India after deciding not to send their national team for the tournament, as per local media reports. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has raised security concerns over the team's participation.

If Pakistan withdraws, Bangladesh are expected to take their place in the six-team tournament. The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) could make an official announcement on the replacement on Friday.

India is scheduled to host the tournament from October 27 to November 5. The matches will be played in Jalandhar and Mohali. Pakistan had asked for the competition to be shifted to a neutral venue or for its matches to be played at a neutral venue. Hockey India did not agree to the request and confirmed that the tournament would go ahead at the planned venues.

The PHF then informed the AHF that it would not send the Pakistan team to India under the current circumstances. PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said the federation had taken the decision after considering the security situation and the current relations between the two countries.

Wani said the safety of Pakistan's players and officials was the federation's main concern. He also maintained that Pakistan remains committed to international hockey and is willing to play against FIH member nations including India. He further said that sports should not be affected by political issues.

The development came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Pakistan was expected to participate in the tournament. Mann said neighbouring countries can take part in multinational sporting events. He pointed out that bilateral sporting contests between India and Pakistan are treated differently.

India will enter the Asian Champions Trophy as the defending champions. The team won the 2023 edition in Chennai and then successfully defended its title in Hulunbuir, China in 2024.

Pakistan had faced a similar situation last year when it withdrew from the Junior World Cup hockey tournament in Tamil Nadu. The PHF had then cited tensions between India and Pakistan as the reason for its decision.