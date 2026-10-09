Mayank Yadav’s 144 kmph Thunderbolt Bowls Shimron Hetmyer For A Golden Duck In IND Vs WI 2nd T20I | VIDEO

Mayank Yadav’s 144 kmph Thunderbolt Bowls Shimron Hetmyer | X/StarSports

Mayank Yadav delivered a stunning ball to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer for a golden duck, showcasing his raw pace and bowling skills. The young fast bowler clocked 144 kmph as he produced a sharp delivery that left the West Indies batter with little time to react. Hetmyer’s dismissal highlighted Mayank’s ability to create pressure with sheer speed and movement.

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Mayank Yadav’s Fiery Delivery Leaves Hetmyer Stunned

Mayank bowled a short-of-a-length delivery that nipped back sharply into Hetmyer. The left-hander attempted to bring his bat down in defence but could only manage an inside edge onto the top of the middle stump. The ball crashed into the stumps, sending Hetmyer back to the pavilion without scoring.

The dismissal was particularly harsh on Hetmyer, who had to face Mayank’s express pace with his very first delivery. The sudden inward movement made it difficult for the batter to adjust his shot in time. Mayank’s combination of pace and accuracy ensured that Hetmyer had virtually no opportunity to settle at the crease.

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The wicket underlined Mayank’s potential as a dangerous fast bowler who can trouble batters with both speed and movement. His ability to deliver at 144 kmph while generating sharp movement off the pitch made the delivery especially difficult to handle. Such spells can prove crucial in building pressure and creating breakthroughs during a match. Mayank had struggled in the first match, but responded with a double wicket first over in Ranchi.