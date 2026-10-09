Sanju Samson Returns To Form After Lean Patch In IND Vs WI 2nd T20I

Sanju Samson returned to form with a stunning batting show in the IND vs WI 2nd T20I in Ranchi. The right-hander had come under criticism for his lean returns in the past few games, but silenced his doubters with a 21-ball half-century.

Despite being the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup, Sanju is under immense scrutiny with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting in the wings. In the 10 matches before the Ranchi T20I, Samson has scored 2 fifties, with 7 scores under 15.

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In the land of MS Dhoni, Samson looked far more comfortable and settled. A free-hit from Akeal Hosein allowed him to clear the boundary which set him on his way. The Kerala batter showcased his class, mixing power hitting with pure timing to power India to a perfect start.

Even after Abhishek Sharma was dismissed, Samson continued his merry way, keeping India well above the par score. He reached his half-century in just 21 balls powering India to a powerplay score of 79/1.