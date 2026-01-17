 Pakistan Player's Brain Fade Moment Goes Viral After Shocking Run-Out Hands England Crucial Win At ICC U19 World Cup; VIDEO
Pakistan U19 tail-ender Ali Raza suffered a bizarre run-out against England U19 at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 in Harare. Stepping out of his crease, Raza was caught unaware as wicketkeeper Thomas Rew quickly removed the bails. The brain fade dismissal helped England secure a 37-run victory.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
Image: thecricketmen/X

In a stunning and almost comical moment from the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, Pakistan’s tail-ender Ali Raza was dismissed in what might go down as one of the most bizarre run-outs in recent cricket history. The incident occurred during Pakistan’s group match against England U19 in Harare, leaving fans and commentators alike scratching their heads.

Chasing a modest total of 211 set by England, Pakistan appeared to be in with a fighting chance thanks to a resilient half-century from captain Farhan Yousaf. Yousaf’s 65 anchored the chase and added some stability after early setbacks, but Pakistan’s middle and lower order struggled to build on that foundation.

With the innings winding down and Pakistan at 173/9 in the 46th over, a final partnership between Momin Qamar and Ali Raza offered a slim chance to narrow the run-deficit. But instead of stitching together a late push, the match was dramatically decided by a lapse in concentration from Raza.

The brain fade moment

On a delivery that Raza opted to let go past the stumps, he stepped out of his crease, perhaps assuming the ball would not be in play or simply unaware of his position. The England wicketkeeper, Thomas Rew, instinctively collected the ball and dislodged the bails in a flash. Raza was well outside his ground and made no effective effort to return before the stumps were broken, resulting in a run-out that stunned spectators.

The dismissal was met with disbelief not only for its unusual nature but also because it handed England a 37-run victory at a crucial early stage of the tournament. Instead of a tense finish, the match ended abruptly on a moment that will likely feature in highlight reels as a cautionary tale about situational awareness at any level of cricket.

Social media and fan discussions quickly lit up, with many describing the moment as a “brain-fade” and lamenting its impact on Pakistan’s chase. While reactions varied, the consensus was clear that such a dismissal, especially in a World Cup fixture, was extraordinary.

For England, the victory offers momentum as they continue their campaign, while Pakistan will need to regroup and focus on minimizing such avoidable errors in future games.

