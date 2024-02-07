Pakistan Elections 2024: Babar Azam Returns From BPL To Vote In Lahore, Wasim Akram Says 'We All Want To Change Our System'

The Pakistan General Election 2024 will be held on Thursday across the country and influential people, including their cricket stars, have started to urge every citizen to cast their votes.

From Wasim Akram and Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ahmed Shehzad, sports personalities have been taking to social media to highlight the importance of voting to shape a nation's destiny and repeatedly urging their followers to step out of their homes and participate in the electoral process.

"Whoever you want to vote for, whoever is in your heart... Please don't sell your vote for 2-4000 Rupees. Our country lacks in education which is why we don't know the value of our vote.

"Your vote is priceless, the whole nation will suffer from your one mistake. Come out of your houses and please cast your vote," Shehzad said in a video message.

"February 8 is an important day for people of Pakistan. Somewhere inside us we all want to change our fate, our system and way of life and when we vote we use that power to choose the best. It’s our right, so go out and use that power of vote," former skipper Wasim Akram tweeted on X.

Even cricket superstar Babar Azam has prioritised his civic duty, returning from Bangladesh to Lahore to cast his vote.

Despite his notable performance in the BPL 2024 with Rangpur Riders, scoring 251 runs in 6 T20s, he left the season early to contribute to the democratic process in his home country.

On the election day, 128 million Pakistanis will have the opportunity to choose their next government. The ballot counting will commence promptly after the voting concludes, and preliminary results are anticipated within a few hours.

In addition to the national race, voters will play a role in selecting legislators for provincial assemblies, granting each voter the ability to cast two votes — one for the National Assembly and another for the four provincial assemblies.