Pakistan Cricketers Yet To Get Paid For 4 Months, Likely To Boycott Sponsor Logos & ICC World Cup Promotions: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board is under fire over the non-payment of salaries to the men's national team which could lead to the players boycotting sponsor logos and promotions during the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, according to reports.

The PCB hasn't paid the players for the past four months which has led to discontent among the team against the board.

The players have therefore, decided not to promote sponsors' logos affiliated with the PCB and are also thinking about declining ICC's commercial promotions and activities either during the ODI World Cup.

"We are willing to represent Pakistan for free, but our question is why we should promote sponsors' logos that are affiliated with the board.

"Similarly, we may decline to participate in promotional activities and other events. During the World Cup, we won't engage in ICC's commercial promotions and activities either," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted a Pakistan cricketer as saying.

Central contract negotiations

This has come amid the delay in the players signing the central contracts which promises higher salaries with top cricketers getting close to PKR 4.5 million.

But the players in actual might get somewhere around PKR 2.2 to 2.3 million after taxes and deductions.

The players are instead, demanding a share in the PCB's revenue which they get from the ICC. The board gets around PKR 9.8 billion from the ICC's revenue-sharing model.