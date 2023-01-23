Pakistan Cricket Board appoints ex-Test player Haroon Rasheed as new chief selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced former Test player Haroon Rasheed as the new chief selector to replace ex-captain Shahid Afridi.

Rasheed was previously in charge of the men's team selection panel during 2015 and had selected Pakistan's squads for the 2016 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. Rasheed had also managed the national team from 2003 to 2005.

Rasheed the convener of the interim selection committee headed by Afridi. Abdul Razzaq and Rao Ifthikar Ahmed were working under Afridi.

Rasheed currently serves as a member of the PCB Management Committee.

The 69-year-old Rasheed played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs for Pakistan from 1977 to 1983 as a top-order batter.

He amassed 1217 runs in Tests at an average of 34.77 with three hundreds, five fifties, and scored 166 runs in ODIs at 20.75 with a lone fifty.

