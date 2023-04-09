 Pakistan appoint Grant Bradburn as interim coach for home series against New Zealand
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan appoint Grant Bradburn as interim coach for home series against New Zealand

Pakistan appoint Grant Bradburn as interim coach for home series against New Zealand

Abdul Rehman has been named as the assistant head coach, while Andrew Puttick and Umar Gul have been appointed as the batting and bowling coaches respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday that they have roped in Grant Bradburn as the interim head coach of the men's team for the home series against New Zealand.

Abdul Rehman has been named as the assistant head coach, while Andrew Puttick and Umar Gul have been appointed as the batting and bowling coaches respectively.

Former NZ cricketer Bradburn was Pakistan's Head of High Performances Coaching for three years before stepping down from the position in 2021.

Read Also
Bowled over by devotion, Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Haris Rauf & Iftikhar Ahmad perform Umrah;...
article-image

He had also served as Pakistan's fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020 before taking on the development of coaching responsibilities.

Babar Azam's men will contest a five-match T20I and five-match ODI series against the Black Caps, starting April 14 in Lahore. Pacer Shaheen Afridi will return to international cricket in this series.

The PCB will name the permanent replacements for the coaching staff after the white-ball games against the Black Caps.

"Mr Bradburn and Mr Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April.

"The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing," the PCB stated.

Read Also
'I was poisoned with mercury, Shahid Afridi paid 40-50 lakh': Former Pakistan cricketer's shocking...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023: Double-injury blow for CSK with Ben Stokes's toe and Deepak Chahar's hamstring

IPL 2023: Double-injury blow for CSK with Ben Stokes's toe and Deepak Chahar's hamstring

GT vs KKR Live Score & IPL 2023 Top Moments: Sudarshan takes Gujarat innings forward after Narine...

GT vs KKR Live Score & IPL 2023 Top Moments: Sudarshan takes Gujarat innings forward after Narine...

Pakistan appoint Grant Bradburn as interim coach for home series against New Zealand

Pakistan appoint Grant Bradburn as interim coach for home series against New Zealand

Pune: IPL betting racket busted in Kondhwa; nine held

Pune: IPL betting racket busted in Kondhwa; nine held

PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes for 35th Australian Sikh Games

PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes for 35th Australian Sikh Games