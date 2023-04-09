Pakistan appoint Grant Bradburn as interim coach for home series against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday that they have roped in Grant Bradburn as the interim head coach of the men's team for the home series against New Zealand.

Abdul Rehman has been named as the assistant head coach, while Andrew Puttick and Umar Gul have been appointed as the batting and bowling coaches respectively.

Former NZ cricketer Bradburn was Pakistan's Head of High Performances Coaching for three years before stepping down from the position in 2021.

He had also served as Pakistan's fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020 before taking on the development of coaching responsibilities.

Babar Azam's men will contest a five-match T20I and five-match ODI series against the Black Caps, starting April 14 in Lahore. Pacer Shaheen Afridi will return to international cricket in this series.

The PCB will name the permanent replacements for the coaching staff after the white-ball games against the Black Caps.

"Mr Bradburn and Mr Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April.

"The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing," the PCB stated.