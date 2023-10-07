Pak vs Ned, WC 2023: Mohammad Rizwan Offers Namaz On Field During Drinks Break, Video Viral

Mohammad Rizwan Offers Namaz On Field | Twitter

Hyderabad: A video of Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz (prayer) during drinks break of Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup Match in Hyderabad has hit the internet and is going viral on social media. This is not the first time that Mohammad Rizwan has been seen offering prayers during a match. He was earlier seen offering prayer on field during the T20 game against India.

The wicket-keeper batsman is facing ire

The Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman is facing ire from Indian fans as they are slamming the Pakistani cricketer for performing prayer during a match on the field. They accuse Mohammad Rizwan of doing this mostly when he notices that Indians are watching him. Earlier this year, Mohammad Rizwan was spotted offering Namaz on the streets in the USA. He faced criticism from the cricket fans for praying on the streets as he could have offered Namaz inside his hotel room.

Mohammad Rizwan offered prayers during the drinks break

Mohammad Rizwan offered Namaz during the drinks break when they were facing the Netherlands in their first match of the tournament at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The video of him offering Namaz has gone viral on social media. Pakistan defeated Netherlands in the opener by 81 runs. Pakistan team led by Babar Azam has created history by beating Netherlands as the team has never won a single match in the 50-overs World Cup format on the Indian soil. They have played World Cup games in India in three World Cup but have never registered a victory in their games in the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Saud Shakeel was declared Man of the Match

Pakistan batting first set a target of 287 runs against the Netherlands and bowled out the Dutch side on 205 runs. Saud Shakeel was declared Man of the Match for his important knock of 68 runs that helped the team to post a target that would have been enough to beat Netherlands. Pakistan is scheduled to face Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 10. India and Pakistan wild lock horns at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14.