 PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: Australian Fan Chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' At Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru; WATCH
An Aussie cricket fan was yelling 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' during the 2023 World Cup clash between Australia and Pakistan in Bengaluru.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Australian cricket fan chants 'Jai Mata Di'. | (Credits: Screengrab)

An Aussie cricket fan captured attention during the Australia-Pakistan 2023 World Cup clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (October 20th). In a video that went viral on social media, the Aussie cricket fan was yelling 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', with the Indians beside him feeling extremely proud of the same.

The Aussie cricket fan spread his hands wide and was chanting 'Jai Mata di'. Below is the video of the same:

In yet another controversy among spectators, a clip emerged where a Bengaluru cop was allegedly preventing a Pakistan fan from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

Australia surge to 4th in the points table after registering a 62-run win over Pakistan:

As far as the state of the match is concerned, Australia registered their 2nd consecutive victory of the tournament by 62 runs. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put the opposition into bat, but didn't have many things go right for them. World Cup debutant Usama Mir dropped a catch in the 5th over when David Warner was on 10.

The left-hander went on to hammer 153 more runs, top-scoring with 163. At the other end, Mitchell Marsh also slammed a hundred. Despite a late collapse, the Men in Yellow finished with 367. Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique started well, but the middle-order could not accelerate at a good clip.

Babar Azam's wicket for 18 off 14 balls was the most decisive one as Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 305.

