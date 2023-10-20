 PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner Brings Out 'Pushpa' Celebration Following His 21st ODI Ton; WATCH
PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner Brings Out 'Pushpa' Celebration Following His 21st ODI Ton; WATCH

PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner Brings Out 'Pushpa' Celebration Following His 21st ODI Ton; WATCH

David Warner brought out the 'Pushpa' celebration after smashing his 21th ODI ton in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
David Warner. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Senior Australian opener David Warner brought out the 'Pushpa celebration' after scoring his 21st ODI ton in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The 'Pushpa' celebration came after his trademark celebratory leap as Australia look in total control and on track for a massive total.

PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: Memorable Moments Between Both Sides Ahead Of Their 11th Meeting In World Cups
article-image

The incident occurred in the 31st over of the innings as the left-hander nudged to long-on to get the required single for the magical three-figure mark. It is also Warner's 4th consecutive ODI hundred against Pakistan, dating back to January 2017. The New South Wales cricketer also made a century against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup fixture in Taunton to frame a 41-run win for his side.

PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner And Mitchell Marsh Belt Hundreds As Australia Display Batting...
article-image

David Warner got a standing ovation as he walked back for 163:

Warner was well on track to becoming the first Aussie batter to score an ODI double-hundred, but right-arm pacer Haris Rauf got the better of him with a slower delivery, which the left-hander holed out to long-on.

The Chinnaswamy crowd was inevitably in awe of the Aussie opener's fireworks and gave him a standing ovation. as he was heading back to the pavilion. Both sides are targeting a win to stay alive in the competition, especially Australia, who have won only 1 out of 3 completed matches.

