'Padhe Likhon Wali Harkaten Kiya Karen': Mohammad Amir Condemns Ramiz Raj For Taunting Pakistan Test Skipper Shan Masood

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has blasted former Former PCB chairman and commentator Ramiz Raja for his comments against Shan Masood after Pakistan's comeback series win over England. Raja crossed the professional lines by posing an inappropriate question to Pakistan’s Test captain, Shan Masood, during a post-match interview.

Amir posted a video on X in which he said, "You should celebrate the series win. There is a series winning captain sitting next to you. You should have asked him about the win, next plans. But you are making fun of him. Have some respect. You are literate people and you should behave like one as well (Padhe Likhon Wali Harkaten Kiya Karen). Where the credit is due, you should give it. I was feeling so bad for Shan. Ramiz has been doing on-air duties for so long now and he has no idea what to ask a winning captain,"

What did Ramiz Raja say to Shan Masood?

In an interview on October 26 after Pakistan won the series deciding test against England, Raja raised a question towards Masood about Pakistan’s recent challenging Test record. While taunting the Pakistan test skipper on official broadcast, Raja asked “How did you achieve six losses in a row?”

Before the series win against England Pakistan under Masood had endured six consecutive Test defeats. Despite the provocative nature of the question, Masood calmly replied saying, “Ramiz bhai, we needed this win, the nation needed this win, and I’m really happy that Pakistan won.”

The comments have not gone well with reports emerging that Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to take action. Insiders report as per Cricket Pakistan suggest that Raja could be removed from the commentary panel ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming white-ball series against Australia in November.

Masood praises spinner Noman Ali and Sajid Khan for Pakistan's win

Chasing a modest target of 37 runs, Pakistan went onto win the match by 9 wickets. The victory also gave fans and players something to celebrate after a frustrating six match losing streak.

Speaking on the Test series win, Masood told reporters: “Like London buses, they come together. The first win came after a long time, and it was backed up by a series win. It’s special. For me, the biggest thing is progress".

He added, "The Pakistan team needs stability at the moment. But when we think that changes are necessary to put the team on a winning track, we will do so. Noman and Sajid were outstanding like they were in the second Test. To be here and standing as the winning team, it’s the most special thing for us.”