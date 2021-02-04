Pacer Sandeep Sharma deletes tweet criticising 'internal affair' logic; Twitter says 'the forces have worked'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Sandeep Sharma, on Thursday, took to Twitter to share a hard-hitting note criticizing the 'internal affair' logic over pop singer Rihanna's tweet on the ongoing farmers' protests in India.
After Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and others, India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, India opener Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to share tweets about the ongoing farmers protest and shared the hashtag '#IndiaTogether'.
Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma came out in support of Rihanna and wrote, "By this logic no one should care about each other because every situation is someone’s internal affair."
A lengthy statement shared by the bowler read, "Many people, including the Indian External Affairs Ministry, have criticized the famous singer Rihanna for having supported the Indian farmers, saying it is the internal affair of India.
But by that logic, no one outside Germany should have criticized the persecution of the Jews in Germany during the Nazi era.
By that logic no one outside Pakistan should criticism the persecution of Ahmadis, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians in Pakistan."
It further added, "By that logic no one outside India should criticize the lynching and other atrocities on Muslims in India. or the massacre of Sikhs in 1984.
By that logic nobody outside America should criticize racialism in several parts of America and had treatment of hlarirc criticize racialism in several parts of America and bad treatment of blacks.
By that logic no one outside China should criticize the persecution of the Uighur Muslim minority in China."
"By that logic no one outside South Africa should have condemned apartheid and denial of the right to vote to blacks in South Africa when apartheid was prevailing.
By that logic no one outside Burma should have criticized the persecution of Rohingyas in Burma.”
After all, these were internal affairs of those countries,” he concluded.
However, just when netizens began lauding Sandeep Sharma for being 'fearless' and voicing his opinion, the pacer deleted his tweet.
After Sharma took down his tweet, users on the micro-blogging site alleged that he was forced to delete his tweet.
"Sandeep Sharma took against stance with in mins he has deleted that tweet and liked all pro-government tweets ... Poor guy it is not his mistake , it is how our system works," tweeted a user.
Another alleged, "Sandeep Sharma was forced to delete his tweet in support of farmers. Too much democracy!"
"In a world full of #SpinelessCelebs be like Sandeep Sharma
It's OK he was forced to delete his tweet but at least he showed some courage," read a tweet.
Check out a few reactions here: