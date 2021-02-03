From Sachin Tendulkar to Shikhar Dhawan, cricketers trend #IndiaAgainstPropaganda after Rihanna, Greta Thunberg back farmers' protest

Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shashti and Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday joined Bollywood celebrities Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar to support the Centre in their fight against "international propoganda" regarding the farmers' protest.
This comes after international celebrities including pop icon Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg, vlogger Amanda Cerny and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena stood in support of the farmers' protest.
"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.
"Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda," wrote Ravi Shastri.
"Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," tweeted Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan.
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a statement after several people from the international community came out in support of the farmers' protest against the Centre's new agriculture laws.
"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provide greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," the MEA said.
"A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protestors, the Government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, an offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India," the MEA added.
"Yet, it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India’s Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital," it further said.