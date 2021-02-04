‘Grow some spine’: Sayani, Taapsee, Swara, others slam B-town colleagues for sharing MEA’s rebuttal to Rihanna

Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Suniel Shetty recently reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA's) statement slamming international celebrities and entities for comments on the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

The tweets were made in sync using the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Their tweets come after international personalities such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, and Greta Thunberg tweeted in favour of the farmers' protest in the country.

The MEA also condemned the celebrities who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read.