‘Grow some spine’: Sayani, Taapsee, Swara, others slam B-town colleagues for sharing MEA’s rebuttal to Rihanna

Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Suniel Shetty recently reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA's) statement slamming international celebrities and entities for comments on the ongoing farmers' protest in India.
The tweets were made in sync using the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
Their tweets come after international personalities such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, and Greta Thunberg tweeted in favour of the farmers' protest in the country.
The MEA also condemned the celebrities who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media.
"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read.
After the microblogging site was flooded with celebs and sports personalities sharing the MEA statement, the other section of B-town including Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, and Sayani Gupta called out their colleagues for hopping on the bandwagon.
Pannu wrote, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."
Gupta wrote, "Dear Indian celebrities/ actors/ sportsmen/ musicians/ stars, Grow some spine. Love."
Check out some more reactions below.
The MEA's response came after American pop star Rihanna extended support to the farmers' protest. "Why aren't we talking about this?!", Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday, along with the hashtag '#FarmersProtest'.
Soon after Rihanna's tweet, several other prominent international celebrities and activists, including Jay Sean, Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh, and Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers.
Several other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, have also spoken out in support of the farmers.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since 26 November 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.