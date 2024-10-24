 Oye Chuna Laga Diya! Gautam Gambhir Receives Flak For Dropping KL Rahul Day After Backing Him For IND vs NZ 2nd Test
KL Rahul was replaced by Shubman Gill in the playing XI for the IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir been criticised by fans on social media for dropping KL Rahul for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. A day before the game, Gambhir had backed KL Rahul hinting that he will be retained in the playing XI.

Gambhir had said "First of all, social media does not matter one bit. You do not pick players because of the social media or what the experts think.I feel he (Rahul) is batting really well, he has had a decent knock in Kanpur, obviously on a difficult wicket and he played according to the plans."

"I am sure he would be knowing that he wants to score big runs, he has that capability of scoring these big runs that is why he is being backed by the team management,"

KL Rahul's sub-par performance invited criticism from fans and experts. Apart from criticism, Rahul's position in the playing XI looked in jeopardy. However, he found a moment of solace after India head coach Gautam Gambhir backed him ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Pune.

Rahul had a forgetful outing at his home ground (Chinnaswamy Stadium) in the 1st Test. The Karnataka batter failed to make a mark in both innings as he registered scores of 0 and 12 in the Bengaluru Test match.  Here's what fans had to say about KL Rahul's being dropped for second test

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test update

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat first. Matt Henry is ruled out with a glute niggle with Mitchell Santner replacing him in the playing XI. India maDe three changes WITH KL Rahul, Siraj and Kuldeep make way for Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep

