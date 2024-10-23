'Social Media Criticism Does Not Matter': Gautam Gambhir Backs KL Rahul Ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Image: X

Team India coach Gautam Gambhir has backed KL Rahul despite his poor form with the bat ahead of the India vs New Zealand match in Pune. Rahul's poor form has seen fans raising finger on his selection. Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Gambhir said, "First of all, social media does not matter one bit. You do not pick players because of the social media or what the experts think."

He added,"What the team management thinks, what the leadership group thinks, is very very important. Ultimately, everyone is judged, international cricket is about being judged. Everyone's performance will be judged eventually,"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The opening test in Bengaluru saw Rahul failing to get runs big score in both the innings. The right-hander was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and made 12 in the second as the hosts lost the game by eight wickets.

Gambhir further said, "I feel he (Rahul) is batting really well, he has had a decent knock in Kanpur, obviously on a difficult wicket and he played according to the plans. I am sure he would be knowing that he wants to score big runs, he has that capability of scoring these big runs that is why he is being backed by the team management,"

Will KL Rahul lose his spot for pune Test?

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate dropped a hint on KL Rahul's chances of getting selected in Playing XI for the 2nd test in Pune. Speaking during the press conference he said, "There's no denying that there is a fight for a spot. Sarfaraz was brilliant. I went to KL after the last Test and asked him 'how many did you play and miss?' He didn't play and miss even one ball."

"That's what tends to happen when you're not getting runs. He nicked one down the leg side, and got a good one. So there's no concern about KL Rahul. He's in a good mental space. But we've got to fit seven pieces into six spots. We've got to look at the conditions and select the best XI."