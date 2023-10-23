 'One Of Our Best Is No More': Indian Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Late Bishan Singh Bedi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'One Of Our Best Is No More': Indian Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Late Bishan Singh Bedi

'One Of Our Best Is No More': Indian Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Late Bishan Singh Bedi

Cricketing fraternity has mourned the death of Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on October 23rd, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Bishan Singh Bedi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bishan Singh Bedi, one of the greatest spinners produced by India, breathed his last on Monday (October 23rd) and passed away at the age of 77. The former left-arm spinner underwent a surgery a couple of weeks and had been hospitalized in Delhi ever since. Bedi, who was born in Amritsar in 1946, is survived by his son and Bollywood actor Angad, who is the husband of Neha Dhupiya.

Read Also
Angad Bedi's Father, Legendary Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, Dies At 77 In Delhi
article-image

Bedi made his first international appearance at the iconic Eden Gardens against the West Indies in 1966 and bowled decently, taking 2 wickets in a losing cause. However, he arose in stature over the years and finished with a staggering 266 scalps in 67 Tests at 28.71 apiece with 13 five-wicket hauls.

He was also India's most successful left-arm spinner until Ravindra Jadeja took over the feat during the ICC World Test Championship this year. The late cricketer was also part of India's squads in 1975 and 1979 World Cup, but managed only 7 scalps in 10 ODIs.

Bedi also went on to enjoy a successful first-class career, picking up an astonishing 1560 wickets in 370 games at 21.69. He took a fifer on a whopping 106 occasions. Having left behind an enormous legacy, former cricketers and journalists are grieving over Bedi's death.

Read Also
WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja Goes Past Bishan Singh Bedi To Become India's Most Successful Left-Arm...
article-image

Here's how the cricketing fraternity has sent its condolences:

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Young Fan From Bihar Is Inconsolable After Virat Kohli Misses His Century In...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Young Fan From Bihar Is Inconsolable After Virat Kohli Misses His Century In...

PAK vs AFG, CWC 2023: Fans Show Enormous Support For Babar Azam's Pakistan In Chennai

PAK vs AFG, CWC 2023: Fans Show Enormous Support For Babar Azam's Pakistan In Chennai

WATCH: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Travel In Same Car Amid Rumours Of Alleged Rift During IND vs NZ

WATCH: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Travel In Same Car Amid Rumours Of Alleged Rift During IND vs NZ

'Sad Day For World Cricket Not Just India': Waqar Younis Corrects Matthew Hayden's Tribute For Late...

'Sad Day For World Cricket Not Just India': Waqar Younis Corrects Matthew Hayden's Tribute For Late...

'Bahut Maar Raha Hai': Fans Tease Kuldeep Yadav During IND vs NZ, Spinner's Response Wins Their...

'Bahut Maar Raha Hai': Fans Tease Kuldeep Yadav During IND vs NZ, Spinner's Response Wins Their...