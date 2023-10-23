'One Of Our Best Is No More': Indian Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Late Bishan Singh Bedi

Bishan Singh Bedi, one of the greatest spinners produced by India, breathed his last on Monday (October 23rd) and passed away at the age of 77. The former left-arm spinner underwent a surgery a couple of weeks and had been hospitalized in Delhi ever since. Bedi, who was born in Amritsar in 1946, is survived by his son and Bollywood actor Angad, who is the husband of Neha Dhupiya.
Bedi made his first international appearance at the iconic Eden Gardens against the West Indies in 1966 and bowled decently, taking 2 wickets in a losing cause. However, he arose in stature over the years and finished with a staggering 266 scalps in 67 Tests at 28.71 apiece with 13 five-wicket hauls.
He was also India's most successful left-arm spinner until Ravindra Jadeja took over the feat during the ICC World Test Championship this year. The late cricketer was also part of India's squads in 1975 and 1979 World Cup, but managed only 7 scalps in 10 ODIs.
Bedi also went on to enjoy a successful first-class career, picking up an astonishing 1560 wickets in 370 games at 21.69. He took a fifer on a whopping 106 occasions. Having left behind an enormous legacy, former cricketers and journalists are grieving over Bedi's death.
Here's how the cricketing fraternity has sent its condolences:
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)