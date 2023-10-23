'One Of Our Best Is No More': Indian Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Late Bishan Singh Bedi

Bishan Singh Bedi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bishan Singh Bedi, one of the greatest spinners produced by India, breathed his last on Monday (October 23rd) and passed away at the age of 77. The former left-arm spinner underwent a surgery a couple of weeks and had been hospitalized in Delhi ever since. Bedi, who was born in Amritsar in 1946, is survived by his son and Bollywood actor Angad, who is the husband of Neha Dhupiya.

Bedi made his first international appearance at the iconic Eden Gardens against the West Indies in 1966 and bowled decently, taking 2 wickets in a losing cause. However, he arose in stature over the years and finished with a staggering 266 scalps in 67 Tests at 28.71 apiece with 13 five-wicket hauls.

He was also India's most successful left-arm spinner until Ravindra Jadeja took over the feat during the ICC World Test Championship this year. The late cricketer was also part of India's squads in 1975 and 1979 World Cup, but managed only 7 scalps in 10 ODIs.

Bedi also went on to enjoy a successful first-class career, picking up an astonishing 1560 wickets in 370 games at 21.69. He took a fifer on a whopping 106 occasions. Having left behind an enormous legacy, former cricketers and journalists are grieving over Bedi's death.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity has sent its condolences:

Deeply saddened to hear the loss of Bishan Paaji. He was someone who always had my back and who genuinely shared his thoughts on the game. Cricketing fraternity will miss him dearly. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 23, 2023

The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times.



May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oYdJU0cBCV — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2023

Saddened by the news of demise of former cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. The legendary spinner was one of the most successful overseas players. He was an elegant mover with both bat & ball. He will remain an all time inspiration for cricketers. My condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/f1vDLAoYBl — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 23, 2023

Bishan Bedi. A colossus of a cricketer, and a man who always spoke his mind. The kind of character cricket could do with more of. Not fortunate to have watched him play, but I'll always be glad this clip exists on YouTube.https://t.co/lVYGuJHXV4 — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) October 23, 2023

A legend of Indian cricket. RIP Bishan Singh Bedi Sir. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) October 23, 2023

He wasn’t just a legend of the sport but a reservoir of cricketing knowledge. His generosity in sharing that wisdom with anyone who cared to listen made him truly special. Extremely lucky and fortunate that I got to know him closely and spend time with him. #RIP #BishanSinghBedi pic.twitter.com/kDhYmifo9C — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) October 23, 2023

Deeply saddened by the passing of the cricket legend, Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His impact on the sport is immeasurable, and my heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2023

Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 23, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.



His contributions to Indian cricket and his artistry on the field will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community.



May his… pic.twitter.com/ZrxCAtRLMr — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 23, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Bishan Singh Bedi Sir, a legend and a true ambassador of the sport. His contribution to Indian cricket will be remembered forever.

My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/VKGb5lCEcO — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 23, 2023

Really tragic, one of India’s finest, Bishan Singh Bedi is no more. Prayers for the departed soul — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 23, 2023

Rest in peace Paaji. You were a giant. Your contributions will always be remembered. The numerous conversations I’d with you helped me a lot in my cricket career #BishanBedi pic.twitter.com/VwrI1aroe9 — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) October 23, 2023

Don’t think there’s ever been anyone who’s been considered a Godfather for one specific art-form more than Bishan Singh Bedi was for left-arm spin. Massive loss for world cricket #RIP — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 23, 2023

RIP Bishan Singh Bedi sahab. Deepest condolences to the family. Massive loss for the global cricket fraternity. None like Bedi sir. An icon. A cult figure. I’m sure he’s already bear-hugged my father in that great pavilion up there and started talking about the World Cup. 💔🏏🇮🇳 — Jamie Alter 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) October 23, 2023

#WATCH | Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur says "Former captain of Indian Cricket team, Bishan Singh Bedi is no more. This is a huge loss for cricket..." pic.twitter.com/saBGd878G0 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi. He was a great cricketer and an even greater human being. He was a moral beacon for all those who knew him. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) October 23, 2023

I have very sad news to share: the legendary Bishen Bedi, arguably the greatest left arm spinner this country has produced, a larger than life sportsman who always fought the cricket board establishment for players rights, has passed away. Will be much missed. RIP. pic.twitter.com/CT8OPkD0mq — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 23, 2023

Bishan singh bedi One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)