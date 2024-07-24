Olympic Games Paris 2024: Nita Ambani Re-Elected Unanimously As IOC Member

Nita Ambani re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee | ANI

Mumbai, July 24: Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games which is scheduled for this weekend, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday announced that Nita Ambani, Founder of the Reliance Foundation has been re-elected unanimously as the IOC member from India at the 142nd IOC session in Paris that is currently underway, winning unanimously with 100% of the vote.

Speaking after her re-election, Nita Ambani expressed gratitude and said, "I am deeply honored to be re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee. I would like to thank President Bach and all my colleagues in the IOC for their faith and trust in me."

"This re-election is not just a personal milestone but also a recognition of India's growing influence in the global sporting arena. I share this moment of joy and pride with every Indian and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and around the world," she added.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be held in the capital city of France from 26 July 2024 – 11 August 2024. The event will witness participation from the top athletes from the world and India will count on its atheletes to win laurels for the nation.