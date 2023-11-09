NZ vs SL, CWC 2023: New Zealand Opt To Bowl But What Happens In Case Of A Washout In Bengaluru? All Scenarios Explained

Match 41 of the ICC World Cup 2023 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is going to be crucial for the Black Caps as their semi-final qualification hopes rest on it.

But the match itself is under the threat of a washout as the weather in Bengaluru might not let the game take place at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

The toss took place on time with New Zealand opting to bowl first against Sri Lanka. Lockie Ferguson has replaced Ish Sodhi for NZ while Chamika Karunaratne is in the SL XI in place of Kasun Rajitha.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham(w), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

High chances of rain in Bengaluru

There are 90% chances of rain till 5 pm and high probability thundershowers in the evening as well which might result in either a complete washout or a curtailed contest between the 2019 runners-up and the 1996 world champions.

Sri Lanka are already out of contention for the semis after their run poor run of form in this World Cup.

But the Kiwis have everything to play for if they actually get the chance to get on the field. Kane Williamson's team however, has been struggling over the last couple of weeks with four losses on the trot.

New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan are locked in a three-way battle for the final spot in the knockouts with one league game remaining for them. New Zealand have the best net run rate (0.398) among the three sides.

SF qualification scenarios for NZ, PAK & AFG

New Zealand therefore, need to just win this match by a comfortable margin to reach the next round. But a washout will make life difficult for them as Pakistan will go through if they manage to beat defending champions England in their last league game.

New Zealand however, can still make it to the semis even if they lose to Lanka or the match is washed out. They will then have to hope for Pakistan and Afghanistan to lose their matches to sneak into the last-four.

Last semi-finalist to face India on Nov 15

For Pakistan to go through, they will first have to defeat England by a huge margin and then hope for a New Zealand defeat or a washout in Bengaluru.

Afghanistan is the least likely of the three teams to progress as they have the worst NRR of -0.338 after their nail-biting loss against Australia in Mumbai.

They will have to defeat South Africa by a massive margin and then hope for NZ and PAK to lose their final league games.

