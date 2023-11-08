 NZ vs SL, CWC 2023 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pakistan Likely To Sneak Into Semi-Finals As Rain Predicted For Nov 9
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNZ vs SL, CWC 2023 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pakistan Likely To Sneak Into Semi-Finals As Rain Predicted For Nov 9

NZ vs SL, CWC 2023 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pakistan Likely To Sneak Into Semi-Finals As Rain Predicted For Nov 9

Heavy showers are predicted between 2 pm to 6 pm and it seems that another washout is on the cards in Bengaluru on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan might just sneak into the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2023 as heavy rain is predicted for Match 41 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on November 9.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 90% chance of rain in the city on the day of the match with 54% chances of a thunderstorm. Heavy showers are predicted between 2 pm to 6 pm and it seems that another washout is on the cards in the city.

How rain can help New Zealand & Pakistan

Rain will help New Zealand only if Pakistan lose against the defending champions. New Zealand were at the receiving end of the weather gods in their last game against Pakistan in Bengaluru as they lost by 21 runs via DLS as the match was called off in the second innings.

Read Also
CWC 2023: What Pakistan, New Zealand, And Afghanistan Must Do To Progress To Semi-Finals?
article-image

New Zealand will qualify for the semis if they manage to beat the Lankans at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Thursday. A defeat won't still knock them out of the contention but make it difficult for them to go through, unless Pakistan lose their match against England.

Both New Zealand and Pakistan have one game remaining in the league stage and are tied on 8 points each. But the Kiwis (0.398) are ahead in fourth position thanks to a better net run rate than Pakistan (0.036).

Read Also
AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Pakistan Fans Erupt In Joy After Australia Stun Afghanistan At Wankhede...
article-image

Qualification scenarios

If New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 50 runs, Pakistan will have to crush England by 180 runs. If New Zealand win by 1 run, Babar Azam's team will need to win by 131 runs.

Afghanistan are also still in the race to progress despite a crushing defeat against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. But their chances seem bleak as they will take on South Africa in their final league game and need to win that match by a massive margin.

Afghanistan also have 8 points 8 ODIs so far in the World Cup but their net run rate is -0.338, which is why even if they win against the Proteas the chances of them reaching the semis are next to impossible.

Read Also
CWC 2023: Here's Why Pakistan Won't Play vs India In Mumbai If They Qualify For Semi-Finals; Eden...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NZ vs SL, CWC 2023 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pakistan Likely To Sneak Into Semi-Finals As Rain...

NZ vs SL, CWC 2023 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pakistan Likely To Sneak Into Semi-Finals As Rain...

'Lying Down Like A Dead Man': Australia Physio Reveals How He Kept Glenn Maxwell Going Against All...

'Lying Down Like A Dead Man': Australia Physio Reveals How He Kept Glenn Maxwell Going Against All...

World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell's Kapil Dev-Like Knock Masks Australia's Batting Fragilities Heading...

World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell's Kapil Dev-Like Knock Masks Australia's Batting Fragilities Heading...

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings: Mohammed Siraj Topples Shaheen Shah Afridi To Regain Top Spot

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings: Mohammed Siraj Topples Shaheen Shah Afridi To Regain Top Spot

ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Shubman Gill Dethrones Babar Azam From Number 1 Spot After 950 Days

ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Shubman Gill Dethrones Babar Azam From Number 1 Spot After 950 Days