NZ vs SL, CWC 2023 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pakistan Likely To Sneak Into Semi-Finals As Rain Predicted For Nov 9

Pakistan might just sneak into the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2023 as heavy rain is predicted for Match 41 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on November 9.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 90% chance of rain in the city on the day of the match with 54% chances of a thunderstorm. Heavy showers are predicted between 2 pm to 6 pm and it seems that another washout is on the cards in the city.

How rain can help New Zealand & Pakistan

Rain will help New Zealand only if Pakistan lose against the defending champions. New Zealand were at the receiving end of the weather gods in their last game against Pakistan in Bengaluru as they lost by 21 runs via DLS as the match was called off in the second innings.

New Zealand will qualify for the semis if they manage to beat the Lankans at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Thursday. A defeat won't still knock them out of the contention but make it difficult for them to go through, unless Pakistan lose their match against England.

Both New Zealand and Pakistan have one game remaining in the league stage and are tied on 8 points each. But the Kiwis (0.398) are ahead in fourth position thanks to a better net run rate than Pakistan (0.036).

Qualification scenarios

If New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 50 runs, Pakistan will have to crush England by 180 runs. If New Zealand win by 1 run, Babar Azam's team will need to win by 131 runs.

Afghanistan are also still in the race to progress despite a crushing defeat against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. But their chances seem bleak as they will take on South Africa in their final league game and need to win that match by a massive margin.

Afghanistan also have 8 points 8 ODIs so far in the World Cup but their net run rate is -0.338, which is why even if they win against the Proteas the chances of them reaching the semis are next to impossible.

