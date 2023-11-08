AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Pakistan Fans Erupt In Joy After Australia Stun Afghanistan At Wankhede Stadium; WATCH

Pakistan fans were overjoyed after Australia's win over Afghanistan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricket fans celebrated quite enthusiastically as Australia managed to outclass Afghanistan in a stunning contest at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. In a clip that went viral on social media, Pakistan cricket fans erupted in joy after all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to seal Australia's spot in the semi-finals. However, the location in Pakistan couldn't be determined.

With Afghanistan also on 8 points with 4 wins, their win against Australia could have been detrimental to Pakistan's chances of progressing to the semi-finals. Nevertheless, Pakistan still need to beat England in their final league game apart from hoping for Sri Lanka to beat New Zealand and South Africa to defeat Afghanistan.

Below is the clip of Pakistani fans celebrate Australia's win over Afghanistan:

Glenn Maxwell capitalizes on Glenn Maxwell's fielding lapses:

Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell launched a stunning counter-attack after getting two lives and surviving an lbw call. The 35-year-old came to the middle in the 9th over of the innings when Australia had lost half their side and were staring at massive defeat, chasing 292.

Maxwell began playing a lot more freely after Afghanistan's fielding lapses and reached his 3rd ODI century off only 76 deliveries. The Victorian suffered several cramps after reaching the hundred, but battled through the pain to take Australia to victory in the 47th over of the innings.

The winning runs, which went for a six, took him to 201, making him the first ODI double-centurion. The five-time champions have also sealed a spot in the semi-finals and are likely to face the Proteas at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.