 Novak Djokovic Reflects On Feeling Like 'Unwanted Child' Compared To Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNovak Djokovic Reflects On Feeling Like 'Unwanted Child' Compared To Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic Reflects On Feeling Like 'Unwanted Child' Compared To Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer

Despite eventually surpassing many of their records and asserting himself as a dominant force in tennis from 2011 onward, Djokovic revealed that he always felt like an outsider.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Image: Roland Gaross/Instagram

Novak Djokovic has opened up about the emotional challenges he faced during the peak of his career, admitting he often felt like the "unwanted child" in comparison to his legendary rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Despite eventually surpassing many of their records and asserting himself as a dominant force in tennis from 2011 onward, Djokovic revealed that he always felt like the outsider.

He said,“I acted and still felt like an unwanted child. I asked myself why that was. It hurt me. Then I thought the fans would accept me if I acted differently. But that wasn’t the case either," 

Djokovic confessed. "It hurt, and I often asked myself why it was that way. I tried changing who I was to gain acceptance, but even that didn’t work."

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Read Also
Roland Garros 2025: Novak Djokovic Bids Emotional Goodbye To Crowd After Loss To Jannik Sinner In...
article-image

Djokovic further said that his confidence and ambition may have been misunderstood or unappreciated, especially at a time when Federer and Nadal were adored globally.

He added, "I came in saying I would be world number one, and a lot of people didn’t like that," he said. "I was never loved the same way because I wasn’t meant to be there. I was the guy who showed up uninvited."

Despite the fierce battles he shared on court with Federer and Nadal, Djokovic made it clear that there was no animosity off the court.

"Just because someone is your rival doesn’t mean you hate them or wish them harm," he said. "We were all competing to win, and whoever played better that day deserved the victory."

Read Also
Roland Garros 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Snaps Rafael Nadal’s Footprint Ahead Of Semifinal Clash With...
article-image

The Big 3's stageering record

Together, the trio widely known as the “Big Three” of tennis have dominated the sport for over two decades, amassing a staggering 66 Grand Slam titles between them.

Djokovic, the youngest of the trio by a year to Nadal and five years to Federer rose to prominence slightly later than his counterparts.

Over the years, the mutual respect between the three has become evident. Whether through heartfelt moments shared after historic matches or public support during significant milestones, Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal have demonstrated that their rivalry has always been built on a foundation of deep respect.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's

Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma Hits Last-Ball Six To Seal Final Spot For NECO Master...

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma Hits Last-Ball Six To Seal Final Spot For NECO Master...

Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury, Leaves Field In Agony During AUS Vs SA WTC Final 2025; Video

Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury, Leaves Field In Agony During AUS Vs SA WTC Final 2025; Video

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC...

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC...