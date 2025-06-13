Novak Djokovic Reflects On Feeling Like 'Unwanted Child' Compared To Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer

Image: Roland Gaross/Instagram

Novak Djokovic has opened up about the emotional challenges he faced during the peak of his career, admitting he often felt like the "unwanted child" in comparison to his legendary rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Despite eventually surpassing many of their records and asserting himself as a dominant force in tennis from 2011 onward, Djokovic revealed that he always felt like the outsider.

He said,“I acted and still felt like an unwanted child. I asked myself why that was. It hurt me. Then I thought the fans would accept me if I acted differently. But that wasn’t the case either,"

Djokovic confessed. "It hurt, and I often asked myself why it was that way. I tried changing who I was to gain acceptance, but even that didn’t work."

Djokovic further said that his confidence and ambition may have been misunderstood or unappreciated, especially at a time when Federer and Nadal were adored globally.

He added, "I came in saying I would be world number one, and a lot of people didn’t like that," he said. "I was never loved the same way because I wasn’t meant to be there. I was the guy who showed up uninvited."

Despite the fierce battles he shared on court with Federer and Nadal, Djokovic made it clear that there was no animosity off the court.

"Just because someone is your rival doesn’t mean you hate them or wish them harm," he said. "We were all competing to win, and whoever played better that day deserved the victory."

The Big 3's stageering record

Together, the trio widely known as the “Big Three” of tennis have dominated the sport for over two decades, amassing a staggering 66 Grand Slam titles between them.

Djokovic, the youngest of the trio by a year to Nadal and five years to Federer rose to prominence slightly later than his counterparts.

Over the years, the mutual respect between the three has become evident. Whether through heartfelt moments shared after historic matches or public support during significant milestones, Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal have demonstrated that their rivalry has always been built on a foundation of deep respect.