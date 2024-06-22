'Not Thinking On Those Lines': India Batting Coach On Dropping Virat Kohli To No.3 For Rest Of T20 WC Campaign; VIDEO

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour asserted that talismanic batter Virat Kohli will continue to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the remaining matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup campaign despite his poor run of form.

Kohli has been playing at the top-order of the batting line-up rather than his usual no.3 position. However, the 35-year-old hasn't been up to his best as he scored just 29 runs at an average of 7.25 in four matches. In the Super 8 match against Afghanistan, Virat Kohli scored 24 off 24 balls, indicating his return to form following his poor returns in the group stage.

With Kohli failure to deliver his best at the top order, there were questions about whether the former India captain will drop to no.3 batting position.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Super 8 match against Bangladesh, Vikram Rathour said that India will go ahead with the same batting order for the remaining matches of the campaign.

"We are not thinking on those lines (dropping Kohli down to No.3 batting position. We are happy with the batting order that we have. If any change happens, that will be to do with the opposition and the conditions that we come across," India batting coach said.

Virat Kohli was promoted to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, considering his incredible performances as an opener in the IPL 2024, where he amassed 741 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 61.75 in 15 matches.

In T20Is, Kohli has a good record as an opener, having amassed 429 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 39 in 13 matches. The last time Virat Kohli played as an opener before the T20 World Cup 2024 was during the 2022 Asia Cup Super 4 against Afghanistan, where he scored an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls.

Virat Kohli's T20I batting average drops below 50 due to his poor run of form

Virat Kohli's batting average in T20Is has dropped below 50 due to his poor form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Before the start of the tournament, Kohli had an average of 51.75 in 117 T20I matches. After registering the scores of 1,4, 0 and 29 in the last four matches of the T20 World Cup, the 35-year-old batting average now stands at 49.58.

Moreover, Virat Kohli has been dethroned by Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the leading run-getter in the history of T20Is. However, Kohli need only 79 runs to surpass Babar's tally of 4145 runs to regain the top spot in the chart of the leading run-scorers in the shortest format.

In 121 matches, Virat Kohli has amassed 4066 runs, including a century and 36 fifties, at an average of 49.58 and a strike rate of 137.59.

Kohli will look to get back to his rhythm in the remaining two matches of the Super 8 in the T20 World Cup 2024.