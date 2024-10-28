'No Place For Criminals In Society': Vinicius Junior Supports Lamine Yamal Following Racist Chants Against Him During Real Madrid vs Barcelona Match

Image: X

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has come out in support of Lamine Yamal who was subjected to racial abuse during El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Vinicius have been outspoken against racism in football, addressing the abuse he has personally endured.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Vincius wrote, "It's regrettable what happened yesterday at the Bernabéu with racist insults. There is no place for these criminals in our society. All my support to Lamine, Ansu and Raphinha. I know that Madrid and the police will do things to identify and punish the guilty!!

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yamal, who scored in Barcelona's stunning win, became a target of racist chanting from a section of fans at the Santiago Bernabéu. The incident has led LaLiga to open an investigation. The club released a statement which said, "Real Madrid strongly condemns any behavior involving racism, xenophobia, or violence in football and sports,"

"Real Madrid has launched an investigation to locate and identify the perpetrators of these regrettable and despicable insults, in order to take the appropriate disciplinary and legal actions."

Barcelona beats Real Madrid

Barcelona ha the first bragging right of the season in the El Clasico with 4-0 win over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Besides Yamal, Lewandowski and Rapinha were the other goal scorers. The loss meant Real Madrid lost the opportunity to equal FC Barcelona's record of 43 unbeaten matches in La Liga history occurring between 2017 and 2018.

However, Yamal managed to break Alfonso Navarro's 77-year-old record when he scored a goal in El Classico. Navarro was 17 years and 356 days old when he accomplished the feat, but Yamal did it in 17 years and 106 days. Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside on a frustrating first Clasico appearance for Los Blancos, who now trail league leaders Barcelona by six points.