‘No phones, no glance at the clock’: Sunil Chhetri and wife turn dinner hosts for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri are known to share a very good friendship and have often shared their admiration for each other to the public.
After India’s emphatic series win over Australia, Kohli, who was accompanied by his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, made their way to Sunil Chhetri’s home in Bengaluru to have dinner with him and his wife Sonam Bhattacharjee on Sunday.
Chhetri’s wife, Sonam took to her Instagram account to share a photo of the two couples posing for the camera. She captioned the post, “No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun. Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!"
Anushka Sharma was thankful to the lovely host and commented on Sonam’s post. She wrote, “We had such a beautiful evening that don't be surprised if we land up at your house uninvited next time.”
Kohli and Chhetri have always complimented each other and have shared a very good bond. Last year, in August, Kohli had hailed Sunil Chhetri’s contribution to Indian football and said that he deserves to play in the world cup.
Back in 2018, Virat had also echoed Sunil Chhetri’s plea from the fans for supporting football in India and the importance of fans backing their team.
Sunil Chhetri was also invited to Virat and Anushka wedding in 2017. He had taken to Twitter to wish Kohli on his marriage in a quirky way. Even Chhetri has lauded Kohli as an “unbelievable” sportsman. He had said, "He is one sportsman who is unbelievable. It is not easy to do what he is doing. What Virat is doing is unbelievable. He is also different from others in person. What he eats, how he trains, he is different from others. He actually trains like a footballer, he talks about body fat, he talks about sprints."
Virat Kohli is on his way to the New Zealand tour where India will play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests. Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri is leading Bengaluru FC for the Indian Super League title.
Anushka Sharma is working on 'Paani', her first film since 'Zero'. 'Paani is an upcoming science fiction drama film.
