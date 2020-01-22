‘No phones, no glance at the clock’: Sunil Chhetri and wife turn dinner hosts for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Back in 2018, Virat had also echoed Sunil Chhetri’s plea from the fans for supporting football in India and the importance of fans backing their team.

Sunil Chhetri was also invited to Virat and Anushka wedding in 2017. He had taken to Twitter to wish Kohli on his marriage in a quirky way. Even Chhetri has lauded Kohli as an “unbelievable” sportsman. He had said, "He is one sportsman who is unbelievable. It is not easy to do what he is doing. What Virat is doing is unbelievable. He is also different from others in person. What he eats, how he trains, he is different from others. He actually trains like a footballer, he talks about body fat, he talks about sprints."

Virat Kohli is on his way to the New Zealand tour where India will play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests. Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri is leading Bengaluru FC for the Indian Super League title.

Anushka Sharma is working on 'Paani', her first film since 'Zero'. 'Paani is an upcoming science fiction drama film.