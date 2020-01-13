Is Sunil Chhetri better than Lionel Messi? The Indian captain answers

Sunil Chhetri is regarded as one of the best footballers India has ever produced. He had led India successfully to new heights in the international football scene. He took the mantle from Bhaichung Bhutia and continued doing the work that took India forward. Chhetri is the all-time leading goalscorer for the Indian national team and has the second-highest number of international goals among active male players, after Cristiano Ronaldo. He is also the most-capped Indian footballer.

The 35-year-old, in a video released by PUMA India, answered a few of the most asked questions about him on google. The questions were asked by people searching about the Indian captain on google.