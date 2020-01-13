Is Sunil Chhetri better than Lionel Messi? The Indian captain answers

Sunil Chhetri is regarded as one of the best footballers India has ever produced. He had led India successfully to new heights in the international football scene. He took the mantle from Bhaichung Bhutia and continued doing the work that took India forward. Chhetri is the all-time leading goalscorer for the Indian national team and has the second-highest number of international goals among active male players, after Cristiano Ronaldo. He is also the most-capped Indian footballer.
The 35-year-old, in a video released by PUMA India, answered a few of the most asked questions about him on google. The questions were asked by people searching about the Indian captain on google.
The video was uploaded by PUMA India on their Instagram account’s story.
The first question to come across was, “Is Sunil Chhetri better than Lionel Mess?” To this, he replied, “Yes, Sunil Chhetri is better than Lionel Messi at speaking Hindi. How about that?”
The next question was, “Is Sunil Chhetri good?” He slyly answered, “He’s so good man, he’s the best. He’s top-class. He’s near perfect.”
Another question was, “Who is Sunil Chhetri?” Funnily, he said, “Who is Sunil Chhetri? Sometimes I wonder who the hell is Sunil Chhetri.”
The next question was, “Is Sunil Chhetri rich?” To this, he humbly replied, “I am very fortunate. You know, I can and I have everything that I need or want. So, if that answers this question.”
The last question was, “Is Sunil Chhetri retired?” Sarcastically, he replied, “Yes, he is permanently retired from answering that question. By the way, Google, please tell me who is asking or who are asking these questions.”
Sunil Chhetri, who also is the captain of Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, has played a very important role in rallying his team after a bad start to their ISL campaign. He has top-scored for his team and is also the joint-top goalscorer in the league.
At the international level, India will face Qatar on 26th March in the 2nd round of World Cup Qualification.
