Touchdown in Auckland: Virat Kohli and team begin their New Zealand tour with selfie

India is scheduled to play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in New Zealand which will go on till the beginning of March. Skipper Virat Kohli and the team have landed in Auckland.

Kohli took to Instagram sharing a picture with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur as the team landed. "Touchdown Auckland. Let’s go @shardul_thakur @shreyas41 ," read the caption.