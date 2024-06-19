'No One Has The Right To Disrespect Any Human Being': Pakistan Cricketers Rally Behind Haris Rauf After Video Of His Altercation With Fan Went Viral

Pakistan Cricket Fraternity gathered behind pacer Haris Rauf after the video of his verbal altercation with an abusive went viral on social media. Rauf landed in hot water after he was spotted fighting with a fan, who allegedly mocked him for Pakistan's early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.
In a video that spread like wildfire on social media, Haris Rauf can be seen infuriated and charging towards the fan, who allegedly abused the Pakistan pacer while he was strolling in the USA with his wife. Rauf confronted the fan and almost got into an ugly fight with him before he was pulled away by his wife.
Initially, Haris Rauf thought that fan must be an Indian or from India, but he himself revealed that he is from Pakistan. The entire incident became a talking point in the cricketing world.
Following the incident, Haris Rauf released a statement on his X handle (formerly Twitter), accusing the fan of passing comments against his wife and family, adding that he will not hesitate to act if such behaviour continues to happen in the future.
"I decided not to bring this on social media, But not that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation." Haris Rauf tweeted.
"As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticise us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly.
"It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions," Pakistan pacer added.
Pakistan cricketers strongly condemn Haris Rauf incident
After Haris Rauf's video of his ugly with a fan went viral on social media, Pakistan cricket fraternity strongly condemned the incident and asked the fans to respect boundaries between personal and professional lives. The likes of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shabad Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Nawaz and others took their X handle and implored the fans to prevent from personal attacks on the cricketer.
Former Pakistan T20I captain Shaheen Afridi stated that the incident was 'absolutely disgraceful'. Hassan Ali said that the criticism constructive without personal attack on the player. Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan wrote on X that it is unacceptable to attack a cricketer in the presence of their family. Opener Mohammad Rizwan stated that the fan lacked manners, while adding that no one has the right to disrespect any human being.
Apart from Pakistan cricketers, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that he will take a legal action against the fan if he fails to apologize to Haris Rauf for his behaviour.