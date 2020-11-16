‘No better feeling than to play for your country,’ tweets Mohammad Shami as he hits the nets in Sydney

India play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches during their tour of Australia. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27.

The first of the four-Test series starting from December 17 at Adelaide will be a day-night pink ball game.

And, the spotlight was on Shami, selected for all three formats, as he was seen bowling with the pink kookaburra ball.

Shami, who was in top form playing for Kings XII Punjab in the recent IPL tournament, was the pick of the bowlers when he toured Australia in 2018-19. He had in his kitty 1 from 4 Tests and 5 wickets ifrom three ODIs.

Team India though undergoing a 14-day quarantine period has been allowed to practice outdoors in the field and in the nets following their negative Covid-PCR tests reports.