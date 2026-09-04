Nick Kyrgios Accepts 1-Month Ban Over Cocaine Use, Enters Treatment Programme Before September 3 Return |

New Delhi: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has accepted a one-month suspension under tennis’ anti-doping rules after admitting to out-of-competition cocaine use.

Kyrgios, 31, was tested positive for cocaine at an ATP Tour event in Mallorca, Spain, in June. Cocaine is prohibited in-competition and carries a provisional suspension.

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As Kyrgios was provisionally suspended since August 4, his (conditional) one-month period of ineligibility is backdated to that date. Therefore, the one-month concludes September 3.

Under WADA rules, the default suspension for a breach of this type is three months, which can be further reduced to one month if the individual commits to a treatment programme approved by the ITIA.

Kyrgios has entered into a treatment programme. As such, his suspension will end on September 3, subject to completion of the programme. Prize money and ranking points from the Mallorca event will be forfeited.

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"On the conditions set out in this decision, the Player is subject to a one-month period of ineligibility pursuant to TADP Article 10.2.4.1. The one-month (conditional) period of ineligibility commenced on 4 August 2026 and will conclude on September 3, on which date he shall be free to return to tennis subject to the conditions set out in this issued decision," ITIA said in its order.

"If the Player fails to comply with those conditions, they will be subject to an additional two months of ineligibility to be imposed by the ITIA in a subsequent decision," it added.

Kyrgios was required to provide a urine sample for anti-doping testing under the TADP while competing in the men’s singles competition at the ATP 250 event held in Mallorca, Spain from 21 to 27 June.

During an interview with ITIA investigators, Kyrgios admitted to consuming cocaine, out-of-competition, in the early hours of June 20. The former Wimbledon finalist stated that he had attended a party at 10 PM on June 19, held in the hotel where he was staying for the duration of the event.

He then travelled to a nightclub in Magaluf with some other people he had met at the party. At the nightclub he used cocaine provided by another person before returning to the hotel at around 3 am in the morning of June 20.

The ITIA consulted an independent scientific expert at a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory, who stated that the explanation was consistent with the level of cocaine found in his sample. As a result, the ITIA accepted that Kyrgios’ use of cocaine was outside of competition.

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