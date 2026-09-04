WATCH: Alexander Zverev Makes Bizarre Shoe Change During US Open 2026 Clash

Alexander Zverev made a bizarre shoe change during a crucial moment of his US Open 2026 second-round clash against Quentin Halys | X/TheTennisLetter

Alexander Zverev found himself in a difficult spot during his US Open 2026 second-round clash against Quentin Halys. The German was trailing 4-1 in the third set, with Halys holding two break points and threatening to take further control of the match. Then, at one of the most awkward moments possible, Zverev asked the umpire if he could change his shoes.

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Umpire Allows the Change

The request immediately caught attention because Halys was applying serious pressure. The umpire even cautioned Zverev, telling him, “It would be better if you didn’t do it now.” Zverev, though, remained determined to make the footwear change before continuing the battle.

Despite the unusual timing, Zverev was eventually permitted to switch shoes. The umpire confirmed that the change was allowed under the rules, meaning the German could make the adjustment without facing a penalty. Zverev then returned to the court and resumed his fight against Halys.

Adidas shoe trouble?

The incident might have been little more than an unusual mid-match moment. However, former American tennis star Andy Roddick quickly noticed a connection that made the shoe switch even more intriguing. Roddick pointed out that Zverev appeared to be wearing the same shoe model that Rafael Jodar had recently struggled with.

Jodar’s footwear issues became one of the strangest stories of his summer. During his second-round match against Denis Shapovalov at the Cincinnati Open, his shoelaces snapped twice while he was trailing 5-1 in the deciding set.

That bizarre episode had already put the spotlight on Jodar’s shoes. Now, Zverev’s sudden decision to change footwear at a crucial moment has brought the same model back into the conversation. With Roddick highlighting the apparent connection, fans were left wondering whether Zverev had encountered a similar problem.