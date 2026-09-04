Who Was Alphonso Smith Jr.? Ex-NFL Star Posted Gut-Wrenching Suicide Note On Facebook Hours Before Death

Former NFL cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr. has died at the age of 40, according to reports. The former football player reportedly died by suicide Wednesday at a residential community in Florida as per reports. Few details about his death have been made public so far.

The former Detroit Lions star however made a damning admission of troubles with his mental health on social media. That post is believed to be hours before he took his own life.

Alphonso Smith Jr.’s Final Facebook Post

In his final post, Smith Jr appeared to open up about his mental and emotional struggles while apologising to his family and others he believed he had hurt. He also described painful experiences from his childhood and said he had needed help but did not receive it.

"Do not cry for me! I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME! I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks. This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It's EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it!" he wrote on Facebook.

"To my family, BABY, my MOM, my siblings, things happened to your boy, your brother while I was little that an older lady did onto me. As a result guys, I did the same onto others! Please forgive me!"

"I am SORRY! THIS IS IT!" he concluded.

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Who was Alphonso Smith Jr.?

The message has drawn attention because it was published shortly before news of Smith’s death emerged. His comments appeared to reflect a long period of personal turmoil and emotional distress. The circumstances surrounding the post and his death remain under investigation.

The Denver Broncos selected Smith with the 37th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He later joined the Detroit Lions after being traded by Denver and remained with the team through the 2012 season. Smith appeared in 42 regular-season NFL games during his professional career.