NEYMAR'S LIST OF WOES: Since joining PSG in 2017, Brazilian has missed 86 games due to injury

Neymar had started 13 of the past 15 games for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season after an injury-plagued four years in France, but he faces another lengthy absence after landing awkwardly following a challenge by Saint-Etienne’s Yvann Macon.

Neymar is expected to be sidelined for between six to eight weeks after sustaining ligament damage to his left ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday. The Brazil star was stretchered from the pitch in tears after suffering the injury in the final minutes of Sunday’s 3-1 victory at Saint-Etienne.

Neymar is stretchered off the pitch on Sunday | Photo: AFP

Here’s a list of Neymar injuries since he's joining PSG where he's been out for more than 3 weeks

Nov 29, 2021

Ankle Injury

Return: Jan 10 (expected)

Days Out: 42 (expected)

Games missed: 6 (expected)



August 1, 2021

Fitness issues

Return: Aug 26

Days Out: 25

Games missed: 4



February 11, 2021

Adductor problems

Return: Mar 19

Days Out: 36

Games missed: 9



December 14, 2020

Ankle Injury

Return: Jan 10

Days Out: 27

Games missed: 5



October 28, 2020

Adductor problems

Return: Nov 19

Days Out: 22

Games missed: 4

October 14, 2019

Hamstring Injury

Return: Nov 20

Days Out: 37

Games missed: 6

August 10, 2019

Fitness Issues

Return: Sept 6

Days Out: 27

Games missed: 4



June 7, 2019

Ruptured ankle ligament

Return: Aug 9

Days Out: 63

Games missed: 1

Jan 24, 2019

Metatarsal Fracture

Return: April 19

Days Out: 85

Games missed: 18

February 26, 2018

Metatarsal Fracture

Return: May 27

Days Out: 90

Games missed: 16

