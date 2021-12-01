NEYMAR'S LIST OF WOES: Since joining PSG in 2017, Brazilian has missed 86 games due to injury

Neymar had started 13 of the past 15 games for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season after an injury-plagued four years in France, but he faces another lengthy absence after landing awkwardly following a challenge by Saint-Etienne’s Yvann Macon.
Neymar is expected to be sidelined for between six to eight weeks after sustaining ligament damage to his left ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday. The Brazil star was stretchered from the pitch in tears after suffering the injury in the final minutes of Sunday’s 3-1 victory at Saint-Etienne.
Neymar is stretchered off the pitch on Sunday | Photo: AFP
Here’s a list of Neymar injuries since he's joining PSG where he's been out for more than 3 weeks
Nov 29, 2021
Ankle Injury
Return: Jan 10 (expected)
Days Out: 42 (expected)
Games missed: 6 (expected)
August 1, 2021
Fitness issues
Return: Aug 26
Days Out: 25
Games missed: 4
February 11, 2021
Adductor problems
Return: Mar 19
Days Out: 36
Games missed: 9
December 14, 2020
Ankle Injury
Return: Jan 10
Days Out: 27
Games missed: 5
October 28, 2020
Adductor problems
Return: Nov 19
Days Out: 22
Games missed: 4
October 14, 2019
Hamstring Injury
Return: Nov 20
Days Out: 37
Games missed: 6
August 10, 2019
Fitness Issues
Return: Sept 6
Days Out: 27
Games missed: 4
June 7, 2019
Ruptured ankle ligament
Return: Aug 9
Days Out: 63
Games missed: 1
Jan 24, 2019
Metatarsal Fracture
Return: April 19
Days Out: 85
Games missed: 18
February 26, 2018
Metatarsal Fracture
Return: May 27
Days Out: 90
Games missed: 16