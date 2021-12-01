e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 05:50 PM IST

NEYMAR'S LIST OF WOES: Since joining PSG in 2017, Brazilian has missed 86 games due to injury

Neymar is expected to be sidelined for between six to eight weeks after sustaining ligament damage to his left ankle. FPJ takes a look at the list of injuries he’s had during his time at PSG
Anil Dias
Neymar | Photo: AFP

Neymar had started 13 of the past 15 games for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season after an injury-plagued four years in France, but he faces another lengthy absence after landing awkwardly following a challenge by Saint-Etienne’s Yvann Macon.

Neymar is expected to be sidelined for between six to eight weeks after sustaining ligament damage to his left ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday. The Brazil star was stretchered from the pitch in tears after suffering the injury in the final minutes of Sunday’s 3-1 victory at Saint-Etienne.

Neymar is stretchered off the pitch on Sunday

Neymar is stretchered off the pitch on Sunday | Photo: AFP

Here’s a list of Neymar injuries since he's joining PSG where he's been out for more than 3 weeks

Nov 29, 2021

Ankle Injury

Return: Jan 10 (expected)

Days Out: 42 (expected)

Games missed: 6 (expected)


August 1, 2021

Fitness issues

Return: Aug 26

Days Out: 25

Games missed: 4


February 11, 2021

Adductor problems

Return: Mar 19

Days Out: 36

Games missed: 9


December 14, 2020

Ankle Injury

Return: Jan 10

Days Out: 27

Games missed: 5


October 28, 2020

Adductor problems

Return: Nov 19

Days Out: 22

Games missed: 4

October 14, 2019

Hamstring Injury

Return: Nov 20

Days Out: 37

Games missed: 6

August 10, 2019

Fitness Issues

Return: Sept 6

Days Out: 27

Games missed: 4


June 7, 2019

Ruptured ankle ligament

Return: Aug 9

Days Out: 63

Games missed: 1

Jan 24, 2019

Metatarsal Fracture

Return: April 19

Days Out: 85

Games missed: 18

February 26, 2018

Metatarsal Fracture

Return: May 27

Days Out: 90

Games missed: 16

