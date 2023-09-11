New Zealand Cricket Use Players' Family Members To Announce 2023 World Cup Squad In Heartwarming Video (WATCH)

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has come up with an extremely interesting initiative to introduce their 15-member 2023 World Cup squad. The board used the cricketers' family members to introduce the same in a video that has gone viral and received several praises from the social media users worldwide for the same.

In the viral video, the cricketers' wives and children could be seen introduce a particular player with the role he performs and the cap number. Below is the heartwarming video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kane Williamson returns to lead New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup:

As far as the squad goes, the selectors have chosen a strong 15-member party to have the elusive trophy in their cabinet, boosted by Kane Williamson's return. The classy right-handed batter was doubtful for the showpiece event as he had injured his right knee during IPL 2023 while fielding at the boundary.

Williamson will also feature in his 4th World Cup edition along with Tim Southee. The most notable injury is that of Kyle Jamieson, who recently returned to action from an injury. The Kiwis were also the runners-up in the previous edition, losing to England in the final.

New Zealand are currently in England, competing in a four-match ODI series. With a 79-run victory in the 2nd ODI in Southampton on Sunday, the hosts levelled the series. The Black Caps won the opening game by 8 wickets, headlined by centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.